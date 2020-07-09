FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018. Investigators say Jarrell also planned to kill himself at the school, which he had attended.
Kentucky State Police say Jarrell was arrested after a woman reported harassing Facebook messages. Police have said their investigation uncovered evidence pertaining to “threats of bodily harm against multiple persons at a school.”
Police say Jarrell was heavily armed and had a detailed plan of attack when arrested.
