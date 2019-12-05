Family members told Trooper Shane Jacobs that Stepp and her boyfriend showed up to a Thanksgiving gathering intoxicated and that Stepp grabbed the baby and began arguing with her boyfriend over the child, police said. Stepp’s brother, Adam Porter, told police disputes over the child were “typical,” according to the arrest citation.

Another family member said the boyfriend was rubbing something on the baby’s face and Stepp was trying to stop him. Stepp then began yelling that everyone was trying to kill her baby, according to witness statements. Family members later saw the baby bleeding and noticed a stab wound on the child’s calf.

When troopers arrived, Stepp kicked a cruiser’s windows, screamed and resisted being taken into custody, the citation said.

