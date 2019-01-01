LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police in Kentucky found some humor after an empty doughnut truck caught fire.

WKYT-TV reports no one was injured when the Krispy Kreme driver stopped Monday after noticing smoke in the cab of his truck following a delivery in Morehead. The fire was extinguished quickly and the cause remains undetermined.

Lexington police posted photos on social media of the blackened side of the truck and officers jokingly mourning the truck’s loss. The post was accompanied by the comment, “No words.”

Police departments from across the country chimed in to offer their condolences. The New York City Police Department tweeted , “Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith ... We hope you like sprinkles.”

