“As a result, I had to make the difficult decision to not seek re-election this year,” Lee wrote. “It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the people of Fayette County. Their continued support over the years allowed me to fight for what I believed in, especially the Right to Life and Religious Liberty issues.”
Republican Killian Timoney had filed to challenge Lee in the primary. He will now be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers much of southern Fayette County.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.