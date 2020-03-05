Yonts said officials decided to paint over the verse after consulting with the school board attorney since it was not a student-generated display.
“Our goal is to respect the law so that we can protect all of our students’ religious freedoms. By doing that it allows them to express their religious rights and that’s what we want,” Yonts said.
Freedom from Religion Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a statement that she applauded the action.
“Students in our public schools are free to practice any religion they choose or none at all,” she said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.