By taking preemptive action, Kentucky’s stricter ban would “withstand challenge and be immediately enforceable” if the Mississippi law were to be upheld, said state Sen. Max Wise (R), the bill’s lead sponsor.

Story continues below advertisement

Kentucky law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Two states have enacted 15-week abortion bans — Mississippi and Louisiana, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Owners of homes built on landfill to be paid

A group of New Orleans residents whose homes were built on a toxic landfill decades ago have won a $75.3 million court judgment against the city, its housing authority and the local school board.

District Judge Nicole Sheppard’s ruling said 5,000 residents are entitled to that total amount for emotional distress and property damage involving the former Agriculture Street landfill, according to the Times-Picayune/the New Orleans Advocate.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheppard’s Monday ruling said the housing authority and the parish school board were liable for building two residential communities — Gordon Plaza and Press Park — and Moton Elementary School atop the landfill, which was later named a federal Superfund site.

Homes in the area were built in the 1970s and 1980s and marketed to Black, low- and middle-income residents who weren’t told that the site was a one-time landfill. As awareness grew and environmentalists raised concerns, the area was named a federal Superfund cleanup site in 1994. Amid reports that the soil was contaminated with lead and carcinogens, including arsenic, residents began a decades-long effort to be relocated at government expense.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement

Surfside mayor voted out after condo crash

The small-town mayor who became a fixture on national TV last summer after 98 people died in a South Florida beachfront condominium collapse has been voted out of office after a campaign marked by accusations of grandstanding.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett came in third in Tuesday’s election, according to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger, 42, who stayed out of the bickering, won with 499 votes. Vice Mayor Tina Paul got 476 votes and Burkett received 466.

Burkett, 61, became the face of the 6,000-resident town after the abrupt June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South. The once little-known enclave just north of Miami Beach is a mix of older homes and condos like the collapsed tower, built decades ago for the middle class, and recently erected luxury condos drawing the wealthy.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Typically dressed in a polo shirt and baseball cap, Burkett visited the site daily during the weeks-long search for survivors, meeting with the families of the missing and speaking along with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the county mayor and fire and police officials at internationally televised news conferences.

He was the only Surfside elected official to meet with President Biden when he visited a week after the collapse, angering Paul and other town commissioners. Burkett’s opponents accused him of hogging the spotlight.

Burkett, owner of an investment and management firm, served two two-year terms as mayor from 2006 to 2010. He lost that year, but won when he reentered local politics in 2020. The mayor and commissioners each get paid $1 a year.

Story continues below advertisement

— Associated Press

Manatee feeding program to end soon

The experimental program that has fed tons of lettuce to starving manatees in Florida will begin to wind down as the weather warms, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

Advertisement

The feeding program at a power plant on Florida’s east coast so far has provided the slow-moving marine mammals with more than 128,000 pounds of food financed almost entirely by donations from across the United States and beyond.

The federal-state effort is aimed at preventing, as much as possible, another die-off of manatees like Florida saw in 2021. Last year, more than 1,100 manatees died — far above the five-year average of about 202 annual deaths — mostly of starvation because their favored sea grass source of food is disappearing due to water pollution.

Story continues below advertisement

This year, as of March 4, there have been 400 confirmed manatee deaths in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Last year at this time, the number of deaths was 430.

Ron Mezich, who oversees the manatee provisioning effort for the Florida commission, said the feeding program will continue for another week or so until the manatees move away from the winter, warm-water foraging spots.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Man killed supervisor at office, police say

A man shot and killed his supervisor Wednesday in a high-rise office building in Houston, police said.

The shooting happened around noon on the 10th floor of the 20 Greenway Plaza office tower just off Interstate 69 west of downtown, Executive Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

At a news conference, Satterwhite said the gunman was known to co-workers, and officers swarmed the building, searching for him floor by floor.

Eventually, police tracked the suspect to the Houston House Apartments, a downtown high rise 5 miles east of the shooting scene, where he surrendered to officers in the building garage, Satterwhite said.