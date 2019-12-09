The 6-foot-1, 206-pound junior began the year at wide receiver and kick/punt returner before moving at midseason to quarterback because of injuries to two Kentucky starters. A former high school quarterback, Bowden rushed for a single-season school record 1,136 yards in seven games as the Wildcats QB and 1,235 overall with 11 touchdowns.
He also led Kentucky in receiving with 348 yards and a TD on 30 catches. The Youngstown, Ohio, native called Kentucky “his forever home” in the video and added, “it won’t be easy to leave that.”
___
