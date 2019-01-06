YEMEN

Key USS Cole plotter killed in U.S. airstrike

Jamal al-Badawi, the Yemeni al-Qaeda operative who organized the 2000 attack on the USS Cole, has been killed in a U.S. airstrike, President Trump said Sunday.

“Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole,” Trump tweeted.

“We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi,” the president added. “Our work against al Qaeda continues. We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!”

U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, confirmed Badawi’s death Sunday afternoon.

Seventeen American sailors were killed and more than 40 injured in the Oct. 12, 2000, attack, in which al-Qaeda suicide bombers pulled up to the refueling destroyer in an explosives-laden boat and blasted a hole in its hull.

Badawi was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2004, then had his sentence reduced to 15 years in prison. He made two successful jailbreaks in 2003 and 2006. After he surrendered in 2007, authorities in Yemen secretly made a deal to allow him to remain free in exchange for aiding in the search and capture of other al-Qaeda operatives.

— Felicia Sonmez

AFGHANISTAN

At least 30 gold miners killed in landslide

At least 30 workers were killed in a landslide in northeastern Afghanistan while illegally sifting for gold, officials said Sunday.

The landslide occurred in Badakhshan, Mohammad Zakaria, a lawmaker from the province, told The Washington Post. The mining activity did not prompt the landslide, he said.

The workers were in a riverbed sifting for gold when rocks and debris tumbled down the mountainside. The landslide injured at least 15 people, according to Abdullah Abdullah , the country’s chief executive.

“The exploitation of the mine was done illegally” by locals paid by a mining company, Zakaria said.

Police and civilians rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies after partially excavating the area by hand.

Landslides are common in Afghanistan’s mountainous north and typically caused by melting snow or heavy rain.

Spain rescues 549 migrants from Mediterranean: Spain's maritime rescue service said it saved 549 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend. The service said its craft intercepted six boats carrying a total of 350 migrants on Saturday in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar. On Sunday, 199 migrants were pulled from five boats. The United Nations refugee agency estimates that 2,262 migrants died crossing the Mediterranean in 2018.

Malaysia's king abdicates: Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V has abdicated, after just two years on the throne. The palace said the 49-year-old resigned with immediate effect. No reason was given. It marked the first abdication in the nation's history. The king took his oath of office in December 2016, becoming one of Malaysia's youngest constitutional monarchs. He is said to have married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.

Ukraine's Orthodox Church splits from Russia: The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople presented a decree of independence to the head of the nascent Orthodox Church of Ukraine, formally severing it from the Russian Orthodox Church. Until the decree, the Orthodox church in Ukraine that was a branch of the Russian church was considered legitimate. Two others in Ukraine were regarded as schismatic. The new church unites the two formerly schismatic bodies. The push for a full-fledged Ukrainian church was bolstered by fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed rebels.

— From news services