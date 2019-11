The order requires the company to send the affected portion of the pipe to an independent laboratory for testing.

TC Energy says it has about 200 people are at the site “focused on clean-up and remediation activities.”

The company says about 180,600 gallons (683,645 liters) of crude oil has been recovered.

