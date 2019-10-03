FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, a New York state trooper and members of the National Transportation Safety Board view the scene of a fatal crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie, N.Y. The National Transportation Safety Board called Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, for new seat belt requirements for limousines almost a year after a Ford Excursion SUV that had been modified into a huge stretch limo blew through a T-intersection in rural Schoharie and went into the woods. (Hans Pennink, File/Associated Press)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. — Relatives of some of the 20 people killed in a limousine crash are calling for stricter safety regulations as the anniversary approaches.

They joined Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer and congressional representatives Thursday in Amsterdam, New York.

That’s near where the stretch limo sped through an intersection and slammed into an embankment on Oct. 6, 2018.

The driver, 17 passengers on a birthday outing and two pedestrians were killed.

The families are seeking passage of proposed legislation that would require new limousines to come with lap-and-shoulder belts for every seat.

The legislation also would set safety standards for limo seats.

Kevin Cushing’s son was killed in the crash. He urged lawmakers to take prompt action.

The legislation echoes recommendations made Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

