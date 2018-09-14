BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — A New York woman recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union after her daughter was killed by MS-13 gang members has been struck and killed by a car at her daughter’s memorial.

Police say Evelyn Rodriguez of Long Island was hit Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Congressman Peter King says it happened about an hour before a planned memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas.

Suffolk County police say they’re investigating.

Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend, Nisa Mickens, were killed in the Long Island neighborhood that has become the epicenter in the fight against MS-13 violence. Cuevas’ beaten body was found on Sept. 14, 2016.

The gang is blamed for dozens of killings on Long Island since 2016. Trump has blamed the violence on lax immigration policies.

