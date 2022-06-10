Klaus Mäkelä to head Amsterdam's Concertgebouw Orchestra

Klaus Mäkelä, a 26-year-old Finnish conductor, will become chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam for the 2027-28 season as part of a 10-year commitment announced Friday.
Mäkelä has been chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic and artistic director of the Turku Music Festival since the 2020-21 season, and he became music director of the Orchestre de Paris for the 2021-22 season.
He will conduct five programs with the Concertgebouw next season and increase the amount in future years.
The Concertgebouw was led by Bernard Haitink from 1961-88 (through 1973 as co-chief conductor with Eugen Jochum) and then by Riccardo Chailly from 1988–2004 and Mariss Jansons from 2004–15. Gatti began with the 2016-17 season.