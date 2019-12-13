The bill, which passed the U.S. House on Wednesday, would give farmworkers in the country illegally a pathway to permanent residence.
If approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump, the bill would also change regulations surrounding H-2A temporary farmworkers.
Americans for Prosperity also credited U.S. Reps. Tom Reed, R-New York, and Abigail Davis Spanberger, D-Virginia.
