PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the deployment of NATO troops in an operation that helped stop a Serb military crackdown on ethnic Albanians that left more than 10,000 dead.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, ex-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and ex-NATO commander Wesley Clark are joined by other world leaders at Skenderbeu Square downtown the capital, Pristina on Wednesday.

Kosovo’s 1998-99 war ended with a 78-day NATO air campaign. It declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize it and relations remain tense.

A European Union-facilitated dialogue between the two sides since 2011 has stalled.

Kosovo’s independence is recognized by 115 countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.