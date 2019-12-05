Todosijevic was fired by outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj after the comments in March.
NATO’s 78-day bombing campaign ended the 1998-99 crackdown by Slobodan Milosevic on ethnic Albanian independence fighters in Kosovo, which was a province of Serbia at the time. Kosovo’s independence in 2008 isn’t recognized by Serbia.
Todosijevic hasn’t accepted the charges and may appeal the verdict.
