The mother joined them in 2015, prosecutors said. The two women allegedly earned a monthly salary while serving IS members, but the whole family surrendered to Kurdish forces as the Islamic State lost ground in Syria, Kosovo authorities said.

The three adults have been charged with organization and participation in a terror group. If convicted, they could face prison sentences of up to 15 years.

In April, 110 Kosovo citizens were repatriated from Syria. Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.

