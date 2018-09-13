PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s government has prepared three draft laws on transforming the country’s security forces into a regular army, though it is not clear whether it will get formal parliamentary approval.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj on Thursday said that any step on army transformation “will be done in line with our strategic partners in NATO, especially the U.S.”

A year ago, President Hashim Thaci bowed to pressure from NATO and the U.S. and withdrew draft legislation that did not require approval from Kosovo’s ethnic minorities, as constitutional amendments do.

At that time, Kosovo’s ethnic Serbs and other minority groups said they wouldn’t back the change.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which Serbia refuses to recognize.

