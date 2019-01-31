PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s prime minister has called for talks with Serbia to continue, saying they should not be linked with Pristina’s tax on Serb goods.

Ramush Haradinaj said Thursday said Kosovo didn’t halt talks with Serbia even when Belgrade prevented it from joining Interpol last year.

In November Kosovo set a 100 percent tariff on Serb and Bosnian goods, saying it would only be lifted when Belgrade recognizes its sovereignty and stops preventing it from joining international organizations.

The European Union-facilitated dialogue, which started in 2011 to normalize their ties, has been stalled with Belgrade saying it won’t take part until the tariff is lifted.

Brussels has set normalization of their bilateral ties as a precondition for their further integration with the bloc.

