PRISTINA, Kosovo — The prime minister of Kosovo says the army the country expects to have soon will be a modest contributor to creating world peace.

Kosovo’s lawmaker’s are set to vote Friday on three laws that would transform the national security force into a regular army. The measures are expected to pass the 120-parliament easily. Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said Monday that the transformation would make Kosovo a provider and not only a beneficiary of peace.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia doesn’t recognize. Serbia’s president has said the new army could jeopardize regional stability and peace.

During the 1998-99 war for independence in Kosovo, Serbia’s bloody crackdown on separatists prompted NATO to launch airstrikes to stop the conflict.

