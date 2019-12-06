It is not clear whether the suspect is under arrest.
The 1998-99 war in Kosovo, then a province in Serbia, ended following a 78-day NATO bombing campaign against a bloody Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanian nationalists. More than 10,000 people died during the conflict, and 1,650 are still unaccounted for.
Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence isn’t recognized by Serbia.
