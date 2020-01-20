Her husband, identified as E.H., was killed in April 2015 in Syria.
The defendant was there until April 2019 when they were part of a group of 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria.
She is charged with organization and participation in a terror group. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.
About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.
