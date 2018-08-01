PRISTINA, Kosovo — The president of Kosovo has rejected the idea of dividing the country along ethnic lines to resolve a dispute over its independence from Serbia.

But President Hashim Thaci told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that he was open to discussing “a correction” of borders during difficult European Union-mediated peace negotiations.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia against Belgrade’s wishes in 2008. The Serbian government has said a possible solution could be a land swap based on where ethnic Serb and Albanian minorities are concentrated— Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region for Serbia’s Presevo Valley.

Thaci tells the AP that any such division is “unacceptable.” He says the Presevo Valley should become part of Kosovo regardless.

In 1999, NATO intervened to stop a bloody Serb crackdown on Albanian separatists in Kosovo.

