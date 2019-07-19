KOSOVO

Prime minister quits after Hague summons

Kosovo’s prime minister said Friday that he was resigning because he had been called to a war crimes court in The Hague to answer prosecutors’ questions related to Kosovo’s violent independence struggle two decades ago.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj told reporters that he would travel to The Hague next week and said that “now the responsibility is to the president to start consultations and to announce an early election date.”

Haradinaj, a former guerrilla commander, has always denied wrongdoing and said he is ready to face any accusations.

— Reuters

GREECE

Strong quake shakes Athens, injures 4

A strong earthquake centered northwest of Athens shook Greece on Friday, damaging several buildings and prompting residents to run into the capital’s streets. Authorities said four people were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens gave the earthquake that struck at 2:13 p.m. local time a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 5.3.

Firefighters checked for people trapped in elevators amid power outages after earthquake.

— Associated Press

PERU

Hundreds evacuated after volcano rumbles

Peruvian authorities evacuated hundreds of people living near a volcano in the southern part of the country after explosions and ash emissions on Friday.

The National Institute of Civil Defense ordered the evacuation after the Ubinas volcano, the most active in the country, recorded two explosions that led to ash being spewed within a radius of 16 miles, affecting at least eight inhabited areas.

The Education Ministry said classes were suspended and people were given masks and goggles in towns near the volcano, about 745 miles south of Lima.

— Reuters

Alert issued for stolen truck carrying radioactive cargo: What appeared to be a typical case of vehicle theft in Chile's capital on Friday became more dire when authorities said the vehicle was carrying a dangerous radioactive substance. Chile's nuclear agency said the stolen truck was carrying a piece of industrial radiographic equipment called a Sentinel 880, "which contains a radioactive substance Iridium-192." Iridium-192 is a radioactive isotope of the chemical element iridium, according to the U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information. High doses of Iridium-192 are used to treat tumors. The substance is also used in clinical X-ray systems. "Don't touch, manipulate or attempt to utilize the device, as it can cause serious health effects," Chile's nuclear agency said in a statement.

Blast at Kabul University kills eight, wounds 33: A powerful bomb blast on Friday outside the gates of Kabul University in the Afghan capital killed at least eight people and wounded 33, as students and lawyers waited to take an examination, officials said. Taliban militants are carrying out almost daily attacks, despite reported progress in efforts by the United States to broker an end to Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's explosion.

Aid group says 1 dead, 6 seized in Nigeria ambush: An international aid group said a driver is dead and six people are missing after suspected extremists ambushed a convoy in northeastern Nigeria. A statement by the humanitarian organization Action Against Hunger said the convoy was heading to the border community of Damasak on Thursday when the ambush happened. Country Director Shashwat Saraf said the missing include one staff member, two drivers and three health workers. Boko Haram extremists and others allied to the Islamic State are active in the region, where some 7 million people are affected by one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people. Nigerian authorities last year acknowledged an extremist resurgence even as some continue to assert that the extremists have been defeated.

— From news services