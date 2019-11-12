KFGO-AM reports the band had taped a note to Kristofferson’s tour bus door. The note said the band was “huge fans” and “would be absolutely stoked” if Kristofferson came to the bar and allowed them to buy him “a beer or five.”

Dempsey’s General Manager Jeff Fonder says Kristofferson performed “Me and Bobby McGee.”

32 Below later said on Facebook: “We played a legendary song with the legend who wrote it!”

Kristofferson was in town to perform at the Fargo Theatre.

