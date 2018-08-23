FILE - This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. The nation’s largest grocery chain will phase out the use of plastic bags in its stores by 2025. (Rogelio V. Solis, File/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — The nation’s largest grocery chain will phase out the use of plastic bags in its stores by 2025.

Kroger Co. orders about 6 billion bags each year.

The company, based in Cincinnati, operates 2,779 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia, serving almost 9 million people daily through two dozen different grocery chains.

Kroger said Thursday that will start at its Seattle chain QFC, where it expects to be plastic-bag free by next year.

There is a broader shift by companies to reduce waste, especially plastic. Disney, Starbucks, Marriott and McDonald’s are getting rid of plastic straws. Dunkin’ Donuts is phasing out polystyrene foam cups by 2020. Ikea plans to eliminate single-use plastic products from its shelves by 2020, including straws.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.