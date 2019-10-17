The Times reports that in the last year a partnership involving Kukushkin obtained a dozen California state licenses to sell and distribute marijuana.
Ajax says officials are looking at all the documentation associated with the licenses, which are provisional permits.
An attorney for Kukushkin has said he intends to fight the charges filed in New York federal court.
