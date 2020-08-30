Cameron has indicated that the ballistics report from federal investigators was the final piece needed in the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13. His office took over the probe into the officers’ actions in May after the local prosecutor recused himself. Cameron made the first mention of the ballistics report earlier this month, after intense pressure from activists and high-profile celebrities.

Ballistics trace the path and impact of bullets and explosive devices. The tests were performed at the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Va.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

4 shot at club, the site of past mass shooting

Four people were shot early Sunday at a Kansas City nightclub that was the scene of a mass shooting in January, according to police.

The shooting Sunday was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at 9ine Ultra Lounge, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

One shooting victim was found at the scene and three others arrived at three separate hospitals, Becchina said.

The victim at the scene was shot multiple times and is hospitalized. The other three victims told authorities they were shot at the nightclub, Becchina said. No information was available about their conditions.

A shooting at the nightclub on Jan. 19 left two dead and 15 injured after a man started firing into a line of people waiting to enter.

The dead included Raeven Parks, 25, and the shooter, Jahron Swift, 29, who was shot by a security guard working on the property.

At the time of the Jan. 19 shooting, the nightclub was still in a six-month probationary period for new liquor licenses.

The shooting Sunday was the first reported at the nightclub since the incident in January.

— Associated Press

Man arrested in shooting of 2 officers

A St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city’s south side remains in critical condition, police said Sunday.

A second officer who was shot in the leg was treated and released after the shooting about 6 p.m. in the South Grand neighborhood, St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling said.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday morning, Woodling said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said the gunman ordered a family out of their home at gunpoint and barricaded himself inside for almost 12 hours.

Officers were searching for another reported shooting victim when they were shot, Hayden said.