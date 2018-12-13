KENTUCKY

Court strikes down teacher pension bill

The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a law that made changes to one of the country’s worst-funded public pension systems, a victory for teachers who closed schools across the state in protest earlier this year.

Thousands of teachers filled the state capitol in the spring, chanting and carrying signs as they sought to pressure lawmakers to reject a proposal that would have cut their benefits.

Lawmakers passed a bill anyway, but the final version had little effect on current teachers and public workers. Still, teachers were outraged because lawmakers used a legislative maneuver to pass the bill so quickly that it was not available for the public to read until the day after the vote. Thursday, the state’s highest court ruled that maneuver was unconstitutional, making the law invalid.

In April, Gov. Matt Bevin (R) signed a law that moved all new teacher hires into a hybrid pension plan. The law also restricted how teachers used sick days to calculate their retirement benefits and changed how the state pays off its pension debt.

— Associated Press

THE NATION

Bomb threats made across U.S. via email

Authorities across the country said they were responding Thursday to bomb threats made to several locations, though some law enforcement officials were quick to say that these messages were not believed to be credible.

Similar threats appeared to stretch from coast to coast, prompting investigations on college campuses in Washington state and Pennsylvania and spreading to cities such as New York, Washington, Chicago and San Francisco.

Police in New York said the threats they received were “sent electronically” to places across the city, and they linked the messages to the others reported nationwide.

The threats Thursday came less than two months after a Florida man was arrested and charged with mailing homemade package bombs to opponents of President Trump.

In Washington, police said they responded to a dozen bomb threats by Thursday afternoon, all made by email and linked to similar threats nationwide, and all of them turned out to be false.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice,” the Associated Press reported. The sender claimed to have had an associate plant a small bomb in the recipient’s building and that the only way to stop him from setting it off was by making an online payment of $20,000 in bitcoin.

The bomb threats also prompted evacuations at city hall in Aurora, Ill., the offices of the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., a suburban Atlanta courthouse and businesses in Detroit, the AP reported.

— Mark Berman

CALIFORNIA

Court blocks order on birth-control rules

A divided U.S. appeals court Thursday blocked rules by the Trump administration that allowed more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control.

States were likely to succeed on their claim that the changes to President Barack Obama’s health-care law were made without required notice and public comment, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said in a 2-to-1 decision.

The majority upheld a preliminary injunction against the rules issued by a lower-court judge last year. It limited the scope of the injunction, however, applying it only to the five states in the lawsuit and not the entire country.

Obama’s health-care law required most companies to cover birth control at no additional cost, though it included exemptions for religious organizations. The new policy allowed more categories of employers, including publicly traded companies, to opt out of providing free contraception to women by claiming religious objections. It also allowed any company that is not publicly traded to deny coverage on moral grounds.

The Justice Department said in court documents that the rules were about protecting a small group of “sincere religious and moral objectors” from having to violate their beliefs. The changes were favored by social conservatives who are staunch supporters of President Trump.

California filed a lawsuit to block the changes that was joined by Delaware, Maryland, New York and Virginia.

— Associated Press