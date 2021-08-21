The ruling ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction that for months had blocked the Republican-backed laws from curbing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive authority.
Top GOP legislative leaders hailed the ruling for recognizing the legislature’s “constitutional authority to enact laws.”
TENNESSEE
Flooding is called 'catastrophic situation'
Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing, officials said.
National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley told the Tennessean that the area around Hickman County had received “about 20-25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning. Cities such as Waverly and McEwen were facing a “dire, catastrophic situation,” she said. “People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out.”
Hickman County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said in a text to the Tennessean that several people are missing and cellphone service has been disrupted throughout the county.
Calif. hiker dies in Death Valley; heatstroke suspected: A San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth, authorities said Saturday. Lawrence Stanback, 60, died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail, according to a joint statement from the park and the Inyo County Sheriff's Office. That day, temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit. Park rangers received a report of a suspected heatstroke Wednesday afternoon and set out on foot to look for Stanback. He was already dead when the rangers found him, officials said.
56 cats removed from Del. home: Two Delaware women were arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found 56 cats living in an unkempt home, officials said Friday. Animal-control officers visited a home in Middletown on Tuesday after receiving a complaint. They found 56 cats in what they described as deplorable conditions. One cat was in poor health and had to be euthanized. Another cat was found dead in the home. The cats were transferred to an area SPCA for care. The home was condemned.
