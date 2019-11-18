Jenner, part of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show family, founded her company in 2015, relying on her hundreds of millions of social media followers to promote the brand, which includes her popular lip liners and liquid lipsticks.

The products were only sold online until last year, when the Kylie Cosmetics struck a deal to sell them in 1,100 Ulta Beauty stores.

Coty said Jenner will still be the face of the brand and be involved in creating new products.

