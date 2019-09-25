CALIFORNIA

No charge for officer in fatal off-duty shooting

A grand jury declined to bring charges against a Los Angeles police officer who thought he had been shot in the head when he opened fire while off duty at a Southern California Costco warehouse, killing a mentally ill man who assaulted him, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said his office would not bring its own charges against Officer Salvador Sanchez after the panel’s decision.

Sanchez, who has seven years’ service with the LAPD, opened fire June 14, fatally shooting Kenneth French, 32, and critically injuring his parents, Russell and Paola French.

Sanchez, holding his 1 ½-year-old son, was standing in line for food samples at the Corona warehouse with his wife about 7:45 p.m. French, without warning or provocation, struck Sanchez in the back of the head, knocking him and his child to the ground. Seconds later, prosecutors said, Sanchez fired 10 rounds from his handgun — thinking his life and his son’s life were in immediate danger from a gunman.

Four bullets struck French in the back and shoulder, one struck his mother in the stomach and another hit his father in the back, Corona Police Chief George Johnstone said.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Teen to face trial in school shooting

Prosecutors have enough evidence for a Colorado teenager to be tried for a school shooting in a Denver suburb that killed one of his classmates and injured eight others, a judge said Wednesday.

Judge Theresa Slade ruled that Devon Erickson, 19, should be tried on more than 40 criminal charges, including murder and attempted murder, in connection with the May 7 attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver.

Previously released court records suggest the attack may have been planned by Erickson’s friend, Alec McKinney. Written summaries of police interviews with the two suspected shooters portray McKinney as enlisting Erickson in a plan to kill students who bullied McKinney, who identifies as male.

McKinney, 16, has a preliminary hearing scheduled in November on the same charges. His attorneys are seeking to move his case to juvenile court.

During a two-day preliminary hearing, the judge heard testimony that the pair got their guns by breaking into a safe at Erickson’s house the day of the attack.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Woman, 87, allegedly kills disabled grandson

An 87-year-old Florida woman told police she gave her disabled 30-year-old grandson a fatal dose of drugs because she fears she’s near death and there will be no one else who can take care of him, authorities said.

Bradenton police detectives took Lillian Parks into protective custody Sunday for an evaluation and medical treatment, spokesman Brian Thiers said in a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Joel Parks lived with his grandmother on weekends and at a group home during the week. He was not able to take care of himself, Thiers said.

On Sunday, Joel Parks’s sister went to check on him and called 911 when she discovered his body at the grandmother’s apartment.

The Bradenton Herald reports that Joel Parks’s father is dead and his mother estranged.

Investigators say Lillian Parks is likely to be charged with second-degree murder once she’s released from a doctor’s care. They’re awaiting a toxicology report to reveal the substance used to kill Joel Parks.

— Associated Press