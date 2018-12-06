Ballots are recounted in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Augusta, Maine. The recount was requested by outgoing U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin after losing a November ranked-choice race to Rep.-elect Jared Golden. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

PORTLAND, Maine — A recount in a Maine congressional race that used a new voting system where voters rank candidates on the ballot has officially begun.

State election officials on Thursday started the recount requested by Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the 2nd Congressional District.

The process is projected to take four weeks to complete. That’ll bring it nearly to the date that Democratic Rep.-elect Jared Golden is to be seated.

Poliquin won the first round of votes and believes he should be declared the winner. But the election swung to Golden after two independents were eliminated and their second-choice votes were reassigned in ranked-choice voting.

Poliquin is also asking a judge to nullify the results on constitutional grounds. He wants the judge to declare him winner or order a new election.

