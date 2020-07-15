The crash near Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, killed 48-year-old state police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and 40-year-old trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates. They were conducting surveillance of a Unite the Right rally.
The loss of lift is known as “vortex ring state.” Online websites say it causes a helicopter to lose main rotor lift and experience loss of control.
According to the NTSB report, the state patrol training manual said vortex ring state was not listed in any of the sample lesson plans for initial or recurrent training. Additional information showed the pilot had knowledge of vortex ring state, but a review of his training records from 2001 to the time of the accident found “no record of him receiving settling with power or vortex ring state recognition and recovery training on the accident helicopter make and model.”
