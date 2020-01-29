Coach Frank Vogel, who joined the franchise eight months ago, was the only person to speak to the media after Wednesday’s workout. Vogel says the Lakers “are all deeply, deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

Vogel says the Lakers “want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything.”

The Lakers have the Western Conference’s best record at 36-10. Their next game is Friday night at home against Portland.

