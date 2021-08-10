Police SWAT officers found the second woman dead inside the house, Spencer said.
The names of the dead women and the wounded man, all in their 50s, were not immediately made public. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Lozano-Sanchez was questioned by police and booked at the Clark County jail pending an initial court appearance Wednesday on murder and attempted murder charges.
Police confiscated a 9mm handgun, Spencer said.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Miami orders condo building evacuated
Residents of an eight-story condo building in Miami were ordered to evacuate after the building was deemed unsafe by city officials.
On Monday night, six weeks after 98 people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in nearby Surfside, residents of the 138-unit building lugged belongings to their vehicles, news outlets reported. They were ordered to be out by Tuesday morning.
The building was put on notice July 7 for several violations, including failure to obtain its 40-year recertification as safe to occupy.
“We felt the building occupants were not safe,” Miami Building Director Asael “Ace” Marrero told the Miami Herald.
City officials told the Herald that they’re working with residents to find temporary housing.
Since the Surfside collapse on June 24, residents from several South Florida buildings have been evacuated because of structural concerns.
— Associated Press
TENNESSEE
School vacated over 'hoax' call about gun
Students at a Tennessee high school were evacuated Tuesday on the second day of classes for the year and bused to a local armory after a 911 caller claimed to be a gunman in the building, which authorities later said they believe was a “hoax.”
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said the call came in around 8 a.m., prompting a major response at Volunteer High School in Church Hill from area law enforcement agencies that turned up no suspect and saw no shooting injuries.
Deputies responded immediately and began searching, with at least five agencies involved, authorities said. Other schools locked down temporarily as a precaution.
Local authorities, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, are now looking into who made the call. Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley said the caller didn’t give his name, and it hasn’t been determined if the call was made inside or outside of the school.
“Right here, we’re telling you straight up, this was a hoax,” Lawson said at a news conference, alongside the police chief.
Lawson said the 911 caller claimed to be in a school bathroom with a handgun, saying he had been bullied by popular students and was going to the gym to shoot the weapon. Lawson said one police officer was in the high school while the person was still on the phone with the 911 dispatcher.
— Associated Press