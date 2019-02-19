HONOLULU — State transportation officials are assessing an unstable slope above a busy highway on Oahu Tuesday after a landslide on the roadway sent three people to the hospital.

Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara says the Pali Highway, which connects Honolulu and the east side of the island over a steep mountain range, will be closed Tuesday and likely all week after two separate landslides closed the roadway on Monday afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright says a 40-year-old woman was riding in the bed of a pickup truck when the landslide hit the vehicle. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Enright says two girls, ages 2 and 9, were also taken to the hospital but were not injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.