Critics have repeatedly accused Breitbart of running racist and sexist content over the past decade. They cite articles with such headlines as “The Smartest People in the World Are All Men.”
Breitbart spokeswoman Elizabeth Moore issued a statement to the Times saying the company is “one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America.”
