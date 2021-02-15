“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said.
Floyd, a Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police last May after an officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” His death launched massive protests nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.
If the probe confirms LAPD officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.
The Times reported that Moore also confirmed the department is investigating two anonymous Instagram accounts reportedly linked to department personnel — including one called the “Blue Line Mafia.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Los Angeles Times.