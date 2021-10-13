The owner used raw meat to lure one back to the enclosure, the Detroit Free Press reported.
The missing cat last was seen near an elementary school, according to the newspaper.
Royal Oak police Lt. Albert Carter told The Detroit News that the cats are classified in an animal category that isn’t regulated by the state. The cats have got away from their owner’s home on at least two other occasions, Carter said.
They prey on rodents, other small mammals and birds. They also are native to the Middle East, Central Asia, and India.
“The owner says they present no harm to humans,” Carter said. “They are very passive, nocturnal animals.”