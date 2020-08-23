By Associated PressAugust 23, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDTPHILADELPHIA — Massive flames ripped through a large warehouse early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.More than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, including some on ladder trucks, news outlets reported. There was no immediate cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightImages from the scene showed flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above. The fire erupted around 2 a.m., news outlets reported.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy