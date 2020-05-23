City officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press, but Mayor Gaylynn Burris told the Bowie News that the storm damaged at least 50 businesses and at least that many homes in the town of more than 5,000 residents.
A police statement said no deaths or significant injuries were reported.
Severe storms also unleashed hail as large as softballs in the Wichita Falls area, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth, damaging roofs and vehicles.
