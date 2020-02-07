Those properties reported total revenues of $24.5 billion and paid $892.3 million in gambling taxes and fees, or 10.2% of their gambling revenue, according to the report.

The results compared with a net loss of $1.17 billion in fiscal 2018 on total revenues of $27.1 billion at 289 casinos. Those figures were attributed to expenses from Caesars Entertainment’s reorganization after it emerged from bankruptcy in late 2017.

The 179-page report also charted employee numbers, room occupancy rates, revenue earned per room per day and gambling revenue earned per-square-foot of casino floor space, among other measurements.

The 169 large casinos in Las Vegas and Clark County reported net income of $1.9 billion from revenues of nearly $22 billion.

Thirty-four casinos in Washoe County, including Reno, reported $128.3 million in income from revenues of $1.45 billion.

Elko County’s 19 large casinos reported $58.4 million in net income.