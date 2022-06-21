Largest N.J. wildfire since 2007 mostly contained

Placeholder while article actions load

Largest wildfire since 2007 mostly contained Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The largest New Jersey wildfire since 2007, which has for days burned through the state’s southern pine lands, is now almost entirely contained, officials said Tuesday. The Mullica River Fire, which began Sunday, has grown to 13,500 acres and is 95 percent contained as of Tuesday evening, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS). No injuries were reported, but the blaze threatened at least 18 structures in the Wharton State Forest area, including the Batsto Village historic site. Wharton State Forest sits amid an ecosystem known as the Pine Barrens, about 20 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

Officials ruled out natural causes, and New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said the fire could have been avoided.

By Monday, fire crews were fighting the blaze in four townships — Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica — after dry and breezy conditions helped the fire spread, according to the NJFFS.

Authorities said wind was hindering efforts to drop water from helicopters while areas along the Mullica River — which the fire jumped twice — were too wet for equipment to get in but not wet enough for fire to be stopped.

Fire crews are focusing their efforts on protecting structures in the Wharton State Forest campgrounds and the Batsto Village, a historic site in Washington Township, according to Larry Hajna, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The wildfire forced two road closures, including portions of U.S. Route 206, a north-south thoroughfare. As of Tuesday, both routes had reopened.

— Kim Bellware

Court: Statute allows partisan redistricting

Kansas’s top court declared Tuesday that the state constitution doesn’t prohibit partisan gerrymandering, prompting one dissenting justice to accuse the majority of ignoring a “full-scale assault on democracy” from a Republican congressional redistricting law.

The state Supreme Court issued the opinion explaining its 4-to-3 decision last month to approve the new congressional map. It previously issued only a brief opinion that did not explain the majority’s reasons.

The new map makes it harder for the only Democrat in the Kansas congressional delegation, two-term Rep. Sharice Davids, to win reelection in her Kansas City-area district. Davids is the state’s first openly lesbian and Native American woman in Congress.

Dissenting Justice Eric Rosen argued that the decision moves Kansas toward a “one-party system of government,” aids a “power grab” and authorizes “political chicanery.”

In the Supreme Court’s majority opinion Tuesday, Justice Caleb Stegall said the state constitution’s guarantee of equal legal protection for all citizens does not prohibit the legislature from considering partisan factors when redrawing lines each decade to make districts as equal in population as possible. The legislature has Republican supermajorities and traditionally has been controlled by the GOP.

Stegall also argued that unless the state Supreme Court set a “zero tolerance” standard on partisan gerrymandering, it has no clear standards for when it should be prohibited.

— Associated Press

5-year-old dies after being left in hot car

A 5-year-old boy has died after being left in a vehicle in the Houston area as his mother prepared for a birthday party and as temperatures soared past 100 degrees, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy died Monday as his family was getting ready to celebrate his 8-year-old sister’s birthday. The boy, his sister and his mother went to the store to buy some items for the party, and when they returned home, the mother assumed both children had gotten out of the car on their own.

Gonzalez said that about two to three hours after the mother went into the house, she began looking for her son and went to the car. She found him unresponsive, still buckled in, and called 911. The sheriff’s office said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother told the sheriff that her son had gotten out of his car seat by himself before but that the family was using a rental vehicle that may have been unfamiliar to him.

— Associated Press

