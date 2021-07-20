The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said he “felt it necessary to address those who would politicize, and thereby belittle, the promises of the Eucharist.”
Cervantes, of Las Cruces, says the outdated law, which would have jailed women for getting an abortion, was unconstitutional.
A spokesman for Baldacchino declined comment to media outlets. The diocese, however, put out a statement.
“The Diocese regrets that Senator Cervantes chose not to enter into dialogue with any diocesan official and felt that Twitter would be the most appropriate outlet to express his concerns,” the diocese wrote.
The controversy reflects an ongoing effort by some bishops in the U.S. to rebuke politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion.