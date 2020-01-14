Officials say the three pigeons were first discovered in December wearing miniature red cowboy hats in Las Vegas.

Rescue employees say the hats were glued on.

Employees say pigeons have fragile respiratory systems and a veterinarian had to trim feathers to remove the hats.

It wasn’t certain if the bird’s death was connected to the hat. It is still unknown who put the hats on the birds.

Billie is survived by two other former cowboy pigeons — Cluck Norris and Coolamity Jane.