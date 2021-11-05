Police had issued a public plea hours earlier for help finding the gunman, with homicide Lt. Ray Spencer characterizing the shooting as a random act.
Uribe is accused of robbing a person in a street confrontation and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle outside the store before he was seen on security video striding inside wielding a handgun and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt.
Spencer said the man who was fatally wounded was sitting in a vehicle outside the store, waiting for his girlfriend inside.
The woman was among people who escaped out rear door amid the gunfire.
Spencer said one employee hid inside a cooler until the shooting ended. No one in the store was hit by gunfire.
The gunman took items from the store and left the area on foot, police said.