Estelle Hedaya’s mother confirmed that authorities had identified her daughter’s remains. Hedaya, 54, was an outgoing and adventurous New York native who left the city six years ago for the Florida dream. On the blog where she chronicled her life and her travels, “Follow the Toes,” she described herself as a “New Yorker taking Miami by storm.”
The identification of a final victim marks the conclusion to one step of a rescue-and-recovery process that was the largest non-hurricane disaster response in Florida’s history. For almost two weeks, rescue efforts focused on the possibility of finding survivors amid the rubble, even as that hope dwindled with each passing day.
— Max Hauptman
and Brittany Shammas
New charge against sitter
in decades-old case
Babysitter Terry McKirchy got a light sentence 36 years ago after pleading no contest to attempted murder for shaking 5-month-old Benjamin Dowling so severely that he suffered permanent brain damage: weekends in jail for three months and three years of probation.
Now, McKirchy is facing a possible life sentence after a Florida medical examiner said Dowling succumbed to those injuries at age 35 when he died in 2019 after a life with severe mental and physical disabilities.
A Broward County grand jury recently indicted McKirchy, 59, on a first-degree murder charge, and she is jailed near her home in Sugar Land, Tex., pending her return to Florida. McKirchy, who has previously denied injuring the boy, has waived extradition, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said. The South Florida Sun Sentinel first reported the arrest.
“The passage of time between the injuries sustained and the death of the victim were considered by the forensic experts who conducted the autopsy and ruled the death was directly caused by the injuries from 1984,” prosecutors said in a statement.
It is not known whether McKirchy has an attorney and the Broward Public Defender’s Office, which represented her in the 1980s, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. McKirchy told the Miami Herald in 1985 that she was innocent but accepted the plea deal to put the case behind her. Under the deal, she would only serve weekends until her third child was born and then she would be free.
— Associated Press