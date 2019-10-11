The ceremony was planned before Norman died Sept. 30 at 74 . One of the few black singers to gain worldwide stardom in the opera world, Norman had hoped to attend the celebration. Her studio is a block from another street honoring an Augusta music giant — James Brown.

A second day of public viewing of Norman will take place Friday at an Augusta church. Her funeral is scheduled Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows Sunday.

