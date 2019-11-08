Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses through Friday amid conflicting signals about the progress being made by negotiators in the U.S.-China trade war. The S&P 500 and Treasury yields fell after President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back any tariffs, but a late push in the afternoon returned indexes to record heights. The S&P 500 closed out a fifth straight week of gains, which matches its longest winning streak in the last two years.