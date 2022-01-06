Arianne is the grandniece of Floyd, a Black man who grew up in Houston and died in Minneapolis in May 2020 when a white police officer pressed his knee onto his neck during an arrest. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Floyd, whose death triggered protests around the country in 2020, was laid to rest in the Houston area.